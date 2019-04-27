Barcelona confirmed XI vs Levante: Lionel Messi on the bench as Dembele and Coutinho start in potential title decider

Barcelona have left out Lionel Messi from their starting XI to take on Levante this evening, whilst both Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele have been elected to start by Ernesto Valverde.

Barca take on Levante at the Nou Camp on Saturday evening, with the Blaugrana looking to take all three points from the game in order to claim yet another La Liga title.

The Blaugrana are just one win away from winning the league following Atletico Madrid’s win over Real Valladolid on Saturday afternoon, and they’ll be looking to get it tonight against Levante.

Both Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets have been left out of Barca’s starting line-up for tonight’s game, with Wednesday’s Champions League clash against Liverpool clearly on the mind of manager Valverde.

Valverde has still managed to name a near full strength line-up though, with the likes of Dembele, Coutinho, Ivan Rakitic, Luis Suarez, Gerard Pique and Jordi Alba all being chosen to start the tie.

The full starting XI can be seen below. Any surprises you see in there? Let us know down below.