Boost for Liverpool, Arsenal as another Euro giant pulls out of race for classy midfield star

With his Paris Saint-Germain stint on the verge of coming to an end, reported Liverpool and Arsenal target Adrien Rabiot’s list of suitors is reportedly shortening.

The 24-year-old will see his current contract expire this summer, and having already decided that he will leave the French capital, he has been frozen out of the squad by coach Thomas Tuchel and hasn’t featured at all since December.

In turn, he’ll be desperate to move on and kick-start his career elsewhere, although AS note that Real Madrid have joined rivals Barcelona in dropping out of the race to sign him.

It’s noted that Rabiot’s wage demands have put off Los Blancos, and so Zinedine Zidane will look elsewhere for reinforcements this summer.

Naturally, if his touted wage demands are a problem for a club the size of Real Madrid, they’re likely to be an issue for others too, but The Mirror claim that with Madrid and Barca out of the picture, that could be a boost for the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Man Utd who are all keen on the Frenchman too.

The three Premier League giants are in need of midfield reinforcements for very different reasons though, and so it remains to be seen who can convince the classy midfield ace to join them.

Arsenal will look to replace Aaron Ramsey this summer as he is set for a free transfer to Juventus, and given Rabiot’s technical quality and creativity, he could be a good fit for Unai Emery who knows him well from his previous spell at PSG.

As for Liverpool, the Reds could look to add quality depth to their squad this summer as they will hope to be building on a Premier League and Champions League double success.

Meanwhile, with Ander Herrera also coming to the end of his contract, with the Daily Mail suggesting that he’s bound for PSG, United will likely need to fill a void of their own and Rabiot could prove to be the solution.