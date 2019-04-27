Confirmed Barcelona squad vs Levante: These fans all expect same thing in key clash

Barcelona host Levante at the Nou Camp on Saturday night and know that a win will secure a fourth La Liga title in five years.

The Catalan giants currently sit nine points clear of nearest title rivals Atletico Madrid, and with head-to-head records in mind, if they were to maintain that lead with just three games to go, they would be crowned La Liga champions.

SEE MORE: Liverpool injury news: Klopp blow as influential ace is a doubt vs Barcelona

In turn, they will hope to get the job done this weekend and land their first major trophy of the campaign, and in order to do so, coach Ernesto Valverde has named his complete senior squad for the clash, as seen in the tweet below.

It remains to be seen if the Spanish tactician opts to rotate and rest key players still, as his side host Liverpool in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final tie on Wednesday night and so he’ll want to keep his players fresh for that encounter.

Nevertheless, with an opportunity to wrap up the title, he’ll surely want to complete the job at the first time of asking rather than let it drag on into the last games of the season, allowing his players to then focus on the other targets.

As seen in the responses below, many Barcelona fans are fully confident that they will indeed be crowned champions again this weekend and were seemingly delighted with Valverde’s decision to include the full senior squad, barring Rafinha who is out injured.

It remains to be seen what his starting line-up looks like, but Barcelona will surely be hoping for two things on Saturday night. Firstly, that they are crowned La Liga champions again, and secondly that they come through the encounter with no fresh injury problems.

CAMPEONEEES CAMPEONESSS OLE OLE OLEEEE — Lucaxx ????? (@LucassDeAvila) April 26, 2019

The whole squad will be there to celebrate La Liga ?? — Dude ?? (@CulerOver9000) April 26, 2019

La Liga Champions tomorrow — Jose Aguirre (@JoseDCshoeCO) April 26, 2019

Wrap up Laliga tomorrow let’s concentrate on UCL. Well-done guys??? — Dr Dani (@Deyfyd) April 26, 2019

CAMPEONES — 31 (@marloncmata) April 26, 2019

Champions 2018-2019 congratulations Bisca Barsa — Chuy Yt (@ChuyIxco) April 26, 2019

LETS WIN THE LEAGUEEEEEEEE #FORCABARCA ??? — literally, whose mans? (@nepenthe______) April 26, 2019

Full team for campione! — Ruly WisnuAji (@januaruly) April 27, 2019

Whole squad must be there to celebrate Laliga champhions — Zaltanridik (@zaltanridik) April 26, 2019