Double exit: Man Utd duo reach touted agreements on personal terms to quit Old Trafford

Man Utd could reportedly be dealt a double blow as it’s suggested that Paul Pogba and Ander Herrera have agreed terms to join Real Madrid and PSG respectively.

The Red Devils are currently in an alarming slump in form at the worst time as they have crashed out of the FA Cup and Champions League in recent weeks.

Further, they also now risk missing out on Champions League qualification ahead of their crunch showdown with Chelsea on Sunday as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s brilliant start to life as boss has seemingly become a distant memory.

The Norwegian tactician will hope that his side can deliver in the final three games of the season to snatch fourth spot, but it’s been reported that he could have major headaches this summer in potentially having to replace key individuals in his current squad.

AS report that Pogba has agreed on a €12m-a-year deal at Real Madrid, albeit it’s worth noting that surely means nothing in the bigger picture as the Spanish giants will more importantly have to reach an agreement with United over a transfer fee to have any chance of prising him away from Old Trafford.

Nevertheless, it is a concern if accurate, as that would suggest that Pogba is indeed looking elsewhere this summer and is ready to move on if the club green light an exit.

However, that’s not the only midfield department being touted, with AS also reporting that Herrera has reached a four-year deal with PSG as he prepares to become a free agent this summer when his contract with Man Utd comes to an end.

Should the pair both leave this summer, that would decimate Solskjaer’s midfield and leave him with the likes of Nemanja Matic, Fred and Scott McTominay.

That is evidently nowhere near enough quality and depth to challenge on multiple fronts for major honours, and so while Herrera is arguably the bigger concern given his contract situation, United will surely be desperate to hold onto Pogba regardless of whether or not he has a reported agreement with Madrid.