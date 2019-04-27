EFL call off Bolton’s clash with Brentford as club guilty of misconduct over unpaid wages

Despite things seemingly looking more positive ahead of Laurence Bassini’s takeover, Bolton have fallen into more trouble this weekend as wages remain unpaid.

Bassini is believed to have agreed a deal to buy the club earlier this month, with approval from the English Football League seemingly the only thing standing in the way of completing a takeover after Ken Anderson’s ownership of the club.

As per the club’s statement, it had been promised that they would clear all long-term debts and pay the staff and players with ‘significant funds’ being made available immediately.

However, unfortunately for all those connected to the club, it appears as though that simply hasn’t happened and the EFL have been given no choice but to take drastic action.

“As a result of these disappointing developments, the league has been forced to suspend Saturday’s fixture,” an EFL statement said, as noted by BBC Sport.

“The club [Bolton] is now deemed to be guilty of misconduct and will be referred to an Independent Disciplinary Commission.

“The EFL Board will now consider the matter of determining whether the fixture will be played or not.”

It’s noted by the BBC that Bolton’s players have effectively insisted that they wouldn’t play until they were paid the wages owed, and with March’s salary bill still outstanding, the game against Brentford this weekend has been called off.

It remains to be seen how this situation gets resolved, with Bolton already having their relegation down to League One confirmed having picked up just 32 points from 44 games in what is turning out to be a nightmare campaign on and off the pitch.