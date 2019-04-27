Huge boost for Liverpool: Klopp allays fears over injury to key figure ahead of Barcelona

At such a crucial time of the season, the last thing that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp needs is to be concerned with injury problems for key individuals.

The Merseyside giants secured a comprehensive 5-0 win over Huddersfield at Anfield on Friday night to move back to the top of the Premier League table, piling the pressure back on title rivals Manchester City to respond against Burnley on Sunday.

Time will tell if Pep Guardiola’s men can go back top with a win of their own, but Liverpool know that they must win their last two remaining games and hope that there is a slip up elsewhere.

Further, the Reds also face Barcelona in the semi-finals of the Champions League over the next week or so, and so Klopp will be desperate to ensure that he has a fully-fit squad at his disposal.

As noted on the club’s official site, while he did raise doubts over Roberto Firmino’s chances of recovering in time for the first leg at the Nou Camp on Wednesday night, he had very positive news on another influential figure in his line-up.

When asked about Virgil van Dijk and a possible knock that he may have suffered against Huddersfield, Klopp allayed fears and dismissed any talk of a problem for his defensive rock.

“No, nothing. I asked him, he said, ‘No, no, all good.’”

That will be music to the ears of all Liverpool fans as they hope that Van Dijk can continue to lead them ever closer to major honours, as this season could yet see them land a Premier League and Champions League double.

The Dutchman has played a pivotal role in getting them into this position, making 45 appearances across all competitions, while chipping in with five goals and four assists too.