Five-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi has made history for Barcelona tonight. The Argentinian superstar’s crucial goal vs Levante secured his tenth La Liga title.

Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde made the decision to cut short Messi’s rare chance at a rest by bringing the attacker on for Philippe Coutinho at halftime, the Blaugrana struggled to find a way past Levante’s resilient defending for almost two-thirds of the game.

Barcelona were frustrated on several occasions, despite their dominance in the game the crucial goal that they’d been longing for evaded them until a moment of magic from Messi in the 62nd minute.

Take a look at Messi’s all-important goal here.

Barcelona held on to their one-goal lead and in doing so secured the title. Following Barcelona’s triumphant league campaign, Messi has become the player with the most La Liga titles in Barcelona’s history. Messi surpasses Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta who was even with the Argentinian before tonight with nine titles.

Messi has managed to win 10 titles since the start of the 2004/05 season, Messi’s and Barcelona’s success in La Liga over the last 15 years is truly astonishing.

Here’s a look at Messi lifting the title:

Messi’s next target will be to become the most decorated player in La Liga’s history, the only player with more La Liga titles, with 12, is legendary Real Madrid attacker Paco Gento.

Before Messi sets his sights on another successful La Liga campaign, Barcelona have the chance to progress to the Champions League final. On Wednesday night Barcelona will host Liverpool in the first-leg of their Champions League Semi-Final.