Man Utd tipped to launch raid on Premier League rivals for world-class £60m+ rated creative ace

Man Utd are reportedly set to try and prise Christian Eriksen away from Tottenham this summer as they eye crucial reinforcements for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The more immediate focus for the Red Devils will be on Sunday’s showdown with Chelsea and its implications on their hopes of landing a top-four finish in the Premier League this season.

Securing Champions League football is of paramount importance to United, and Solskjaer knows that they still have a great chance to seal their place at Europe’s top table next season if they can hold their nerve and pick up three wins to end the campaign.

However, as his impressive start as Man Utd boss is slowly forgotten given their dismal recent form across all competitions which has seen them crash out of the FA Cup and Champions League as well as the top four, it’s becoming evident again that big changes are needed to his squad.

United have scored 63 goals and have conceded 50 in their 35 league outings to date, giving them the second worst attack of the top six sides and the joint-worst defensive record of the top 10 teams in the standings.

That would suggest that there are still fundamental issues in the squad, but in order to try and find a solution to their woes in the final third, the Evening Standard claim that Solsjkaer wants Eriksen at Old Trafford to pull the strings for his side next year.

With doubts over whether or not he’ll sign a new contract, it’s claimed that Spurs will demand over £60m for the Danish international, although it’s noted that Real Madrid are also said to be interested in him which could be a blow for Man Utd.

Nevertheless, Solskjaer is certainly looking in the right place if the rumour is true, as Eriksen has consistently been one of the top creative playmakers in Europe since moving to England.

The 27-year-old has scored 65 goals and provided an impressive 86 assists in 271 games for Spurs, and that is surely the level of quality that Man Utd need to add to their squad moving forward in order to take them back towards the top of the table.