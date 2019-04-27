Two of Manchester United’s biggest stars could be on the out of Old Trafford this summer, the Red Devils will apparently net £200m for the sales of the stars.

According to Mirror Football, Manchester United are set to sell both Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku this summer, it’s understood that the Red Devils are looking to sell both stars for £200m.

The report highlights that super agent Mino Raiola is confident that Pogba will link up with Zinedine Zidane this summer at Real Madrid, United will demand a fee of £120m for the Frenchman.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and United would like to keep the World Cup winner but the fact that he keeps finding himself embroiled in controversy could be enough for the United hierarchy to cash in on the star.

Pogba struggled during the final stages of Jose Mourinho’s reign at Old Trafford, the midfielder looked unstoppable when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer first took over but has form has taken a drastic hit in the last two months.

Romelu Lukaku has struggled to live up to the £75m, as per BBC Sport, that United parted with to sign him from Everton in the summer of 2017.

Serie A seems like the likely destination for Romelu Lukaku should a United exit be on the cards this summer, Inter Milan and Juventus are reportedly interested in the Belgian ace, according to tuttomercato, United will only accepts offers of £80m for the forward.

Lukaku has scored 14 goals and notched 5 assists across all competitions this season, but this isn’t a fair reflection of his performance levels. The star has been one of the glaring under-performers for the Red Devils this term.

Lukaku hit the headlines this week by revealing that a move to Italy would be a ‘dream’:

Lukaku: “Serie A is a dream, it would really be a dream. I hope I can play there at some point, although right now I’m focused on United and finishing fourth.” #mufc [Sky Italia] — United Xtra (@utdxtra) April 25, 2019

One thing that’s for certain is that United have a massive rebuild on their hands this summer, regardless of whether or not they lose two of their biggest stars.