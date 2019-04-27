Neil Warnock jokingly ‘banned’ Cardiff City ace from training this week for this reason

Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock has joked that Harry Arter was banned from being involved in training this week given his ties to Fulham boss Scott Parker.

While Fulham’s relegation down to the Championship has already been confirmed, Cardiff are still scrapping for survival.

With just three games remaining, Warnock’s men sit three points adrift of safety, and so their showdown with Fulham on Saturday afternoon is crucial if they wish to take a huge step towards protecting their top-flight status.

Arter is expected to miss out due to injury anyway, but Warnock joked on Friday that he has kept him away from preparations for the game as he is Parker’s brother-in-law.

“His brother-in-law’s Scott Parker,” he is quoted as saying by Wales Online. “So we’re banning him from watching us train this week, just in case he’s after going to Fulham next year!”

It’s good to see Warnock in good spirits despite Cardiff’s predicament this season, albeit he has certainly shown a different side of him at times this season when decisions have against his side.

Nevertheless, he’s seemingly trying to maintain a relaxed mood to lift his players to produce a performance and result this weekend, and so it remains to be seen if it works, and whether or not Arter is available for selection to try and get one over his brother-in-law.