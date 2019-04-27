Menu

‘No brainer, sign him up’ – These Arsenal fans respond to talk Gunners ace could get new contract

Arsenal could reportedly hand Danny Welbeck a new contract with his current deal at the Emirates set to expire at the end of the season.

According to The Mirror, the likes of West Ham, Everton and Newcastle are keen on the 28-year-old, but Arsenal may scupper their hopes of signing him on a free by offering fresh terms to commit his future to them instead.

On one hand, the England international has proven to be a useful player in the squad since joining from Manchester United in 2014, scoring 32 goals in 126 games.

His versatility undoubtedly will play a part in convincing Unai Emery to keep him on, but the problem that Welbeck has faced throughout his career is that he remains injury prone.

In fact, he is currently sidelined with an injury issue and has made just 14 appearances this season. While he enjoyed a 43-game campaign last year, he managed just 35 games in the two years prior to that.

As a result, while it’s one thing being a valued member of the squad, the fact that he has been unreliable in terms of maintaining his fitness and steering clear of injuries surely has to influence the final decision that Arsenal make.

As seen in the tweets below, opinion is certainly split amongst the supporters, as although a great number of them expressed their view that the Gunners should keep Welbeck on beyond this summer, others cited his injury problems as a major reason as to why they shouldn’t.

Further, it could be argued that clearing his wages off the salary bill could free up some additional funds to go towards a new signing, and so it promises to be an important decision from Arsenal who have already seen Aaron Ramsey secure a move to Juventus with his contract also expiring this summer.

