Real Madrid readying audacious €200M transfer swoop for want-away Manchester United duo

Real Madrid are said to be readying an huge €200M transfer swoop for key Manchester United pair Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba.

Pogba and Rashford have both been very influential since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s arrival at Old Trafford, with both of the pair playing huge roles in United’s attempts to finish in the top four.

And it seems like this form from both Pogba and Rashford has caught the eye of Real Madrid, especially if this report from Don Balon is anything to go off.

According to the report, Los Blancos are preparing a €200M transfer swoop for the Red Devils duo, with it also being stated that both Rashford and Pogba are keen to leave the club.

Real’s proposed move for Rashford and Pogba is audacious to say the least, as it’d be quite a move if they were to sign two of United’s most important and influential stars in just one summer.

Real could definitely do with bolstering their squad in the summer, especially when you consider just how poor they’ve been this term.

The Spanish giants are set to end the season without silverware for the first time since 2015, a feat that will surely see the club spend big in the summer window to get their squad back to the standard it once was.

And it looks like the club are going to try and do this with the signings of Rashford and Pogba if the report sourced in this article is to be believed…