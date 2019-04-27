Real Madrid receive €20M transfer offer Premier League side for Spanish Los Blancos star

Real Madrid have received an offer of €20M from Premier League side West Ham for Spanish midfielder Dani Ceballos.

Ceballos has found himself somewhat out-of-favour with Los Blancos this season, with the Spaniard only managing to amass a total of 22 appearances for the club in the league, with a number of these being substitute appearances.

And it seems like despite this, Ceballos has caught the eye of London side West Ham, who have offered €20M for the player in question as per Don Balon.

Ceballos hasn’t exactly been given the chance to show what he’s capable of since sealing a move to the Santiago Bernabeu from Real Betis in the summer of 2017.

The Spanish midfielder was reduced to just making substitute appearances during his first season with the club, with this only changing slightly this season.

Ceballos showed during his time with Real Betis that he is more than capable of competing for a team in Europe’s top five leagues, thus if West Ham were to sign him, it’d be a shrewd signing from the Hammers.

Real selling Ceballos for such a little amount would prove to be a mistake from the club, especially if the potential he’s already shown he has during his career so far is anything to go off.