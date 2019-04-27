Real Madrid to propose swap deal to prise Man Utd superstar away from Old Trafford

Real Madrid are reportedly particularly eager to sign Paul Pogba this summer, and it’s claimed that they could offer a swap deal to convince Man Utd to sell.

It’s been a dismal season for the Spanish giants, as they will end it empty-handed after crashing out of the Champions League and Copa del Rey last month while they sit well off the pace behind La Liga leaders and rivals Barcelona with just a few games remaining.

In turn, after bringing Zinedine Zidane back for a second spell in charge, Real Madrid are widely expected to make major changes to their squad this summer to ensure that they’re back competing for major honours next season.

The club have already officially confirmed the signing of Eder Militao from Porto, which they will hope addresses their issues in defence.

However, according to Calciomercato, via the paper edition of Tuttosport, it’s now suggested that they could be looking at the midfield next and have set their sights on Pogba.

In order to try and sweeten the deal and convince Man Utd to sell their star midfielder, it’s claimed that Real Madrid could include Gareth Bale in their offer to make it a swap deal.

Such an agreement would certainly make sense for Real Madrid, as they would be making a marquee signing who could play a crucial role for them moving forward, while also offloading a player who is arguably now surplus to requirements at the Bernabeu.

Bale has managed just 14 goals and six assists in 41 appearances so far this season, while he turns 30 this summer and has struggled with injury problems once again this year.

With that in mind, from a Man Utd perspective, they will surely avoid such a deal at all costs, while given Pogba’s importance to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, they will be desperate to avoid a scenario in which Pogba leaves Old Trafford at all.