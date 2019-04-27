Talks planned: Man Utd consider bringing back club legend for key role

Amid ongoing talk of a new infrastructure being put in place at Man Utd, reports claim that Paul Scholes could be lined up for a return to Old Trafford.

United face a crunch clash with Chelsea on Sunday as they hope to secure Champions League football for next season in what has been another difficult campaign.

SEE MORE: The real reason behind Paul Pogba’s visa issue which sparks more speculation over Man Utd future

Following the sacking of Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has encountered similar problems to the Portuguese tactician after an impressive start landed him the job on a permanent basis.

For most, the focus is on what reinforcements the Red Devils will bring in this summer to bolster his squad, but there are also seemingly plans to put in place an important structure to the hierarchy at Old Trafford.

According to the Metro, while Mike Phelan could be handed a dual role in being a coaching assistant and a technical director, it’s now suggested that Scholes could return to the club as Man Utd want to talk with their midfield legend.

It’s absolutely crucial though that it will be much more than just a mere sentimental appointment, as while few others know and understand the club and its culture better than Scholes, he doesn’t possess experience in that field and could be under-qualified.

At a time when they have fallen well off the Premier League title pace and continue to be involved in a fight to finish in the top four, massive improvements are needed at Man Utd on and off the pitch.

While Scholes would certainly tick the box in terms of having the club’s best interests at heart, it remains to be seen firstly what kind of role he’s given if an agreement is reached, and how important he will be to the decision-making process at Man Utd moving forward as it’s suggested in the report that it will be a vital position in that regard.

With the pressure building on United again following a concerning slump in form, this is a decision that they can’t afford to get wrong along with the type of players that they bring in this summer.