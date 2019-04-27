The real reason behind Paul Pogba’s visa issue which sparks more speculation over Man Utd future

Reports on Friday suggested that Man Utd midfielder Paul Pogba had ‘refused’ to apply for a visa for the club’s pre-season tour of China.

As noted by The Sun, it had been suggested that the Frenchman had refused to complete the necessary steps to obtain a visa for the summer, which naturally sparked more talk over his future at Old Trafford.

While it’s also mentioned in that report, a day rarely goes by heading into the summer where Pogba isn’t linked with Real Madrid, with Marca reporting that the World Cup winner wants to move to the Bernabeu.

In turn, the visa issue unsurprisingly led to more speculation over his future with the suggestion that perhaps it could be viewed as a move from the 26-year-old to signal his intentions to move on this summer.

However, the Evening Standard have seemingly given a more accurate reasoning for the issues over obtaining a visa, as it’s reported via club sources that the reason why Pogba didn’t hand over his passport this week to the Chinese Consulate was due to ‘passport issues’.

For those on the outside, we may well have to simply take the club’s word for it and assume that is the truth, as it would seem non-sensical for Pogba to kick up a fuss at such a crucial time of the campaign with the Red Devils still chasing Champions League qualification.

Merely handing in his passport to obtain a visa to enter China this summer isn’t going to have any ramifications for his club future, and so it would surely make little sense for Pogba to refuse as was suggested in the previous report.

Time will tell what happens with the Frenchman’s future, but for now, he will undoubtedly be fully focused on facing Chelsea on Sunday in what could prove to be a decisive clash in the battle to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League this season.