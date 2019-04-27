Video: Michail Antonio produces bizarre yet hilarious celebration after West Ham goal vs Spurs

Michail Antonio put West Ham ahead against Tottenham in the early kick-off on Saturday, but he left a lot of people baffled with his celebration.

The 29-year-old produced a great finish to break the deadlock, scoring the first goal for an away side at Tottenham’s new stadium since they moved there at the start of the month.

While that was a moment of brilliance, the West Ham ace left many scratching their heads with his celebration, as seen in the video below, as it’s quite difficult to put into words what he’s actually trying to do.

Nevertheless, he had every right to enjoy the moment in any way he saw fit, as he celebrated in front of the West Ham fans who were unsurprisingly delighted to take the lead over their London rivals.

Antonio’s goal could prove to be a very big blow for Spurs, as Mauricio Pochettino’s men can ill-afford to drop points at this stage of the season with Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United all chasing them down in the battle for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

However, Antonio won’t care too much about that, and he probably won’t care too much about what others thought of this unique celebration either…

We're really not sure what this celebration from Michail Antonio was all about?! ??? pic.twitter.com/GHbGfhCHBQ — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) April 27, 2019

Great to see Antonio with the DX celebration, the New Age Outlaws would be proud pic.twitter.com/f6ZXgYYF34 — Paddy Power (@paddypower) April 27, 2019