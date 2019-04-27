Video: Michail Antonio puts West Ham ahead with first away goal at Tottenham’s new stadium

Tottenham’s defence was finally breached at their new home as Michail Antonio put West Ham ahead in their clash on Saturday.

Spurs are still involved in the scrap for a top-four finish in the Premier League this season, and so Mauricio Pochettino will have been desperate to see them take a big step towards achieving their objective this weekend.

Especially with their Champions League semi-final tie with Ajax coming up, they would have wanted to go into the first leg encounter on Tuesday in confident mood.

However, they were dealt a setback against West Ham in the second half as Antonio latched onto a great ball from Marko Arnautovic and produced an excellent finish to break the deadlock, as seen in the video below.

It was the first goal that Tottenham have conceded at their new home since moving there at the start of the month, and they will not be thrilled that it came from London rivals West Ham who could be set to deliver a huge blow to their top-four hopes.

The first away goal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Michail Antonio flicks the Hammers ahead Watch #THFC v #WHUFC live now on Sky Sports PL or follow here: https://t.co/5p2aBChyEB pic.twitter.com/OPYNqnoGKR — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 27, 2019