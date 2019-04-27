Video: Ryan Babel scores stunning 25-yard screamer to hand Fulham 1-0 win vs Cardiff City

Ryan Babel rolled back the years today, as the Dutch winger fired home a superb 25-yard strike to hand Fulham a 1-0 win over Cardiff City in the Premier League.

Fulham, who have already been relegated this season, scored the only goal of the game just 12 minutes from time, and what a goal it was!

After the ball was laid back to Babel 25 yards from goal, the former Liverpool man then fired an unstoppable strike straight into the top corner, leaving the Cardiff ‘keeper with no chance.

You can check out the goal above. What a hit from the Fulham star!