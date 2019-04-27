Zinedine Zidane personally contacts Real Madrid transfer target as Los Blancos weigh up €90M swoop

Zinedine Zidane has personally contacted Ajax and Netherlands star Matthijs De Ligt in order to inform him of a potential swoop from Real Madrid.

According to Don Balon, Zidane has been given €90M by club president Florentino Perez in order to try and bring De Ligt to the Spanish capital from Ajax, with the Real boss contacting the player personally to inform him of a potential offer, one which his agent likes.

De Ligt is one of the brightest young talents in world football at the moment, and the 19-year-old definitely has the potential to become one of the world’s best defenders in the near future.

The Dutch international has been a key part of the Ajax side that has reached the Champions League semi finals this season, with the player’s performances at the back proving to play a key role in his side’s successes.

Real could definitely do with a player like De Ligt in their squad, especially considering how defensively poor the Spanish giants have been this term.

Los Blancos have conceded 38 league goals in 34 outings this season, a total that’s 15 more than what local rivals Atletico Madrid have conceded, and just one less than what 11th placed Leganes have conceded.

This alone shows that Real are definitely going to need to bring in defensive reinforcements this summer if they are to challenge on all fronts in the near future.

And it looks like the club are eyeing De Ligt to be the man to solve their defensive troubles if this report is anything to go off…