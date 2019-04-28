Video: Sergio Aguero breaks Liverpool hearts with opening goal for Man City vs a determined Burnley

Manchester City have finally broken through against Burnley with a goal from Sergio Aguero in the 63rd minute.

Pep Guardiola’s side have not been at their best today, but look on course for another three points to overtake Liverpool and go back on top of the Premier League table.

It’s extremely tight at the top but if City win all their remaining games, they’re guaranteed to retain their title.

Liverpool fans now have to hope Burnley can find something in the remaining half an hour of what is, on paper, arguably City’s toughest remaining fixture.