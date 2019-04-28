Video: Ainsley Maitland-Niles given harsh red card as Arsenal struggle against Leicester City

It’s not going Arsenal’s way this afternoon as Ainsley Maitland-Niles has been rather harshly sent off in the first half against Leicester City.

The Gunners have been distinctly second best at the King Power Stadium, and it looks like being another bad away day for the north Londoners as they’re now down to ten men.

Watch the video above, however, as it looks like Maitland-Niles was rather hard done by with this second yellow, with the challenge hardly the worst and the first yellow not too bad either.

Arsenal are still at 0-0 at the time of writing and at this rate they’ll be pretty happy with that at full time.