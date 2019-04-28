Some Manchester United fans have reacted to their side’s lineup for today’s crucial encounter against Chelsea, United need a win to try and push for a top four spot.

United have struggled in the past two months, the Red Devils have only won two of their last nine games across all competitions, their last win came against West Ham two weeks ago, but following that victory United have lost three games in a row.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made five changes to the team that lost to noisy neighbours Manchester City on Wednesday night, it looks as though the Red Devils will revert back to a four-man defence.

In defence Chris Smalling has been replaced by Eric Bailly, this is the Ivorian’s first match for United in almost two months. Mateo Darmian has also been dropped.

Midfielders Nemanja Matic and Ander Herrera are back in the team, replacing Andreas Pereira and Fred.

There are two changes to United’s attacking line, with Darmian’s omission giving United an extra attacking option Juan Mata enters the fray. Forward Romelu Lukaku replaces Jesse Lingard.

Check out the lineup below:

The #MUFC XI who will take on Chelsea… #MUNCHE — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 28, 2019

United have the chance to move level with Chelsea on points with a victory at Old Trafford today, if the Red Devils are to have any hope of securing a top four finish, they have to win today.

United fans will be shattered if their team fails to secure Champions League football for next season.