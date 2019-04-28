“I would rather play with ten men” – One Unai Emery decision earns huge criticism from these angry Arsenal fans

Arsenal fans are not too pleased with the line up on show against Leicester City in today’s Premier League clash.

Gunners manager Unai Emery has surprisingly gone with Shkodran Mustafi in defence once again, despite the German being shocking in the club’s last defeat to Crystal Palace.

There are a few dodgy calls by Emery in this line up, with Mesut Ozil also not involved, though since releasing their line up the club’s official Twitter page have confirmed that he and Nacho Monreal are out injured.

Mustafi, however, is the most baffling player to get the nod, with Laurent Koscielny only on the bench at the King Power Stadium.

Arsenal could really do without another slip-up today following Tottenham’s defeat to West Ham, which keeps them in with a decent shot of making the top four this season.

Manchester United and Chelsea also play later so can take points off each other, but Arsenal fans aren’t exactly full of confidence after seeing Emery’s XI today…

Mustafi??? WHY, WHY MUST WE DO THIS?!! Seriously I would rather play with ten men. https://t.co/QZn6k2YnGP — Dale Bennett (@DaleBMusic) April 28, 2019

I’m not happy why is that fucking shit player mustafi even in the side it’s a shambles also for that bum mkhi he can fuck off aswell play saka/Xavier instead of an finished bum I’m not happy #afc — leonredafc (@leonred14) April 28, 2019

WHY IS MUSTAFI PLAYING !?!?!?!?!?!!?!?!?!?!?! — Skyy Duncan-Mead (@Skyy_Mead99) April 28, 2019

Mustafi?!? Again?? Why?? — Rhys Sandford (@sandford_rhys) April 28, 2019

Mental problem for unai? Why is mustafi there https://t.co/EoLoQtwudo — Collins (@c_daboss) April 28, 2019

Mustafi in the lineup una why do i even bother anymore https://t.co/c3lDAJRCnS — tw (@1Adeogun) April 28, 2019