Video: Leeds let Aston Villa score unchallenged in bizarre scenes in Championship clash

Aston Villa FC
It’s absolutely bizarre scenes in the Championship right now as Aston Villa are allowed to score an equaliser unchallenged against Leeds United.

This all started with Marcelo Bielsa’s side scoring a controversial opener, having carried on playing with a Villa player down injured.

It’s then claimed Bielsa instructed his players to simply let Villa equalise unchallenged, though one or two Leeds players clearly didn’t get the memo – or agree with it.

Unsurprisingly, this bizarre goal is causing quite a stir on Twitter as it’s truly unlike anything we’ve seen in living memory.

Here is the opener for Leeds that caused the initial controversy…