Manchester City can count themselves quite unlucky here against Burnley as they surely should have been given a penalty.

Watch the video below as Burnley’s Ashley Barnes seems to quite deliberately get his arm in the way of a shot, but remarkably, nothing was given.

Liverpool fans watching will be thrilled as the score remains 0-0 at the time of writing.

The Reds are currently ahead in the table, but City’s game in hand today could see them regain top spot with a win.

At the moment, however, Gary Lineker’s tweet seems pretty accurate…