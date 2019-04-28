Menu

Video: ‘A helping hand for Liverpool’ – Man City denied clear penalty vs Burnley

Burnley FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Manchester City can count themselves quite unlucky here against Burnley as they surely should have been given a penalty.

Watch the video below as Burnley’s Ashley Barnes seems to quite deliberately get his arm in the way of a shot, but remarkably, nothing was given.

MORE: Liverpool set to rival Manchester United in race to seal transfer of £60M-rated forward

Liverpool fans watching will be thrilled as the score remains 0-0 at the time of writing.

The Reds are currently ahead in the table, but City’s game in hand today could see them regain top spot with a win.

At the moment, however, Gary Lineker’s tweet seems pretty accurate…

More Stories / Latest News
More Stories ashley barnes