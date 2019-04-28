Maurizio Sarri slammed for leaving two Chelsea players out vs Manchester United by these angry fans

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri is being widely criticised for his team selection for today’s big game against Manchester United.
The team news is out as the Blues travel to Old Trafford for what looks set to be a hugely important clash in this season’s race for the top four.
Sarri, however, has got off to a bit of a bad start with his Chelsea line up this afternoon, at least according to most CFC fans on Twitter right now.
The two players missing and causing the biggest stir would appear to be midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek and left-back Emerson Palmieri.
It’s fair to say that Marcos Alonso has not had the best season, so his continued presence in the team over Emerson is a bit of a puzzle.
One also has to wonder what Loftus-Cheek has to do to get opportunities week in, week out, having generally shone whenever he’s been involved this season.
Here’s some of the angry reaction aimed Sarri’s way…
Loftus-cheek and Emerson not starting pic.twitter.com/Zyx7eQWYyI
— Mod (@CFCMod_) April 28, 2019
WHERE IS YOUR SHAME, WHERE IS LOFTUS-CHEEK, WHERE IS EMERSON pic.twitter.com/HvB0xIAVAX
— Mod (@CFCMod_) April 28, 2019
Loftus-cheek dropped and Alonso starting FFS sarri pic.twitter.com/FmJ8R8d67E
— BenDJ (@BenDJ35) April 28, 2019
Oh and loftus cheek isn’t starting too. Fuck off just fuck off with this shit man
— Lukas CFC (@LukasCFCLAL) April 28, 2019
Kovacic over Loftus-Cheek!!!! Fuck off Sarri. You really are a twat.
— Reevesy (@DavidReeves1977) April 28, 2019
Alonso, Kovacic and Willian on the side. No Loftus-Cheek.
Oh, fuck off. https://t.co/y1NF5fRePu
— Tyson Creme ?? (@TysonTheAnswer) April 28, 2019
No Emerson? Loftus-Cheek benched?? As usual Sarri is not serious https://t.co/BoRBjFLGL9
— KBAY (@man_kbay) April 28, 2019
When Kovacic starts over Loftus-Cheek #CFC #MUNCHE pic.twitter.com/6eP1eUzkYg
— Brandon (@CFCBrandon26) April 28, 2019
Sarri has done his usual error again in his starting lineup by playing kovacic & Alonso ahead of in form RLC & Emerson. Losing the game even before kickoff. https://t.co/gOfYudnwdD
— CoolMike (@PhemmyBest) April 28, 2019