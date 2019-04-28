Police to investigate alleged photo of Emiliano Sala’s body shared online

Police have said they will investigate the sharing of a photo online that has allegedly been claimed as that off former Nantes and Cardiff City striker Emiliano Sala.

The Argentine tragically died in January this year in a plane crash while he was on his way from France to the UK shortly after finalising his transfer from Nantes to Cardiff.

This incredibly sad story may now have been made even more disturbing with the fact that someone somehow seemed to get a photo of Sala’s body.

According to BBC Sport, someone has shared a photo on various social media platforms of an image depicting Sala’s body after his death, and a statement from police says they are going to look in to how this might have happened.

A Dorset Police spokesman is quoted by the BBC as saying: “We are aware that a picture reported to be of Mr Sala’s body has been shared on social media channels and are disgusted that somebody did this.”

He added: “It is clearly a very difficult time for Mr Sala’s family and they should not have to endure additional pain that this shameful act will undoubtedly cause.

“We are investigating this incident and are working together with a number of agencies to establish how the picture was taken and who is responsible.”

There are some truly sick people out there who get a kick out of the attention things like this can bring, but even this seems a new low.