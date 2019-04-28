How Rio Ferdinand told Wayne Rooney off over affair with Helen Wood

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand is alleged to have got involved when Wayne Rooney had an affair with Helen Wood.

According to the Mirror, Ferdinand and Rooney were always close friends during their time together at Old Trafford, with the former defender protective of his younger team-mate.

With Rooney cheating on his wife Colleen with sex worker Helen, Ferdinand supposedly told the former England captain he was being an ‘idiot’ with the affair.

This has been revealed in Helen’s new book, which details some of the things that went on with Rooney all those years ago.

An insider told the Sun: “The encounter with Rio really makes for some dramatic reading.

“Rio apparently knew what was going on and told Wayne in no uncertain terms he was being an idiot and should not be behaving that way, especially in public.”