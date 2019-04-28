Some Chelsea fans have called for manager Maurizio Sarri to substitute one of their biggest stars after a lacklustre first-half display against Manchester United today.

Chelsea are level with United heading into the second-half of action, but they’re very lucky to be on even terms.

The Blues defence looked half-asleep when former ace Juan Mata scored to give United the lead in the 11th minute.

Take a look at the goal here.

Right on the brink of halftime, Chelsea drew level after Marcos Alonso knocked the ball into the back of the net following David De Gea’s horrible mistake.

Take a look at the goal here.

As the first-half drew to a close, Chelsea forward Gonzalo Higuain was bombarded with criticism from some fans, the one-time prolific striker was kept quiet by United’s defence in the opening 45 minutes.

Higuain failed to get himself involved in anything during the first-half, leading fans to call for his substitution.

Just take a look at how many times Higuain touched the ball in the first-half, it would be wise for Sarri to have some not so kind words with the Argentinian at halftime or take him off:

Higuain only touched the ball 12 times in that first half, fewest for any outfield player. Same amount of times as Kepa. #CFC #MUFC #MUNCHE — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) April 28, 2019

Check out some reaction to Higuain’s performance below:

Higuain is a useless striker. Look at Alonso's goal, he's supposed to be the one anticipating but he's too lazy. — Doc C (@tweetMOPOL) April 28, 2019

GET HIGUAIN OFF HE CANT MOVE — Glenn Sonko (@SonksTheBuilder) April 28, 2019

Higuain has replaced Morata as the King of Offside. — Chelsea HQ (@Chelsea_HQ) April 28, 2019

Sarri really needs to take Higuain off!! He has been awful so far and he is reminding me of Morata. Offside time and time again, hasn't been able to hold the ball upfront, going to the floor and moaning about every single decision!! — Nouman (@nomifooty) April 28, 2019

Been Higuain worst game. One of the most mentally weak striker performances I’ve seen this season. Not pressing, not moving enough, no intensity. Praying for a giroud half time switch — NiiNiiFC-BlueLionsTV (@NiiNiiFC) April 28, 2019

Higuain was also blasted for his lack of anticipation to follow up on Antonio Rudiger’s long-range effort, if Marcos Alonso didn’t take Higuain’s job upon himself, the Blues would still be behind:

Alonso got quicker anticipation than Higuain. Higuain has the striker instinct but by time he’s actually getting to the ball that Alonso did the referee is blowing for half time. — TRENZS (@rentboytrenzs_) April 28, 2019

Just look at Higuain here. Alonso has not only anticipated the spill from De Gea, he's reached and has taken the shot as well. Meanwhile, the 'striker' has not even got himself ready for a pass or a deflection to come his way. He moved two steps! Lazy. Lazy. Lazy! pic.twitter.com/1o2kDUN6EN — Sripad (@falsewinger) April 28, 2019

Higuain has struggled to make the impact that fans would have hoped for since he joined Chelsea on loan from Juventus in the January transfer window.