‘Get him off now’ – These Chelsea fans call for Sarri to substitute star after ‘lazy’ first-half display vs Manchester United

Some Chelsea fans have called for manager Maurizio Sarri to substitute one of their biggest stars after a lacklustre first-half display against Manchester United today.

Chelsea are level with United heading into the second-half of action, but they’re very lucky to be on even terms.

The Blues defence looked half-asleep when former ace Juan Mata scored to give United the lead in the 11th minute.

Take a look at the goal here.

Right on the brink of halftime, Chelsea drew level after Marcos Alonso knocked the ball into the back of the net following David De Gea’s horrible mistake.

Take a look at the goal here.

As the first-half drew to a close, Chelsea forward Gonzalo Higuain was bombarded with criticism from some fans, the one-time prolific striker was kept quiet by United’s defence in the opening 45 minutes.

Higuain failed to get himself involved in anything during the first-half, leading fans to call for his substitution.

Just take a look at how many times Higuain touched the ball in the first-half, it would be wise for Sarri to have some not so kind words with the Argentinian at halftime or take him off:

Check out some reaction to Higuain’s performance below:

Higuain was also blasted for his lack of anticipation to follow up on Antonio Rudiger’s long-range effort, if Marcos Alonso didn’t take Higuain’s job upon himself, the Blues would still be behind:

Higuain has struggled to make the impact that fans would have hoped for since he joined Chelsea on loan from Juventus in the January transfer window.

