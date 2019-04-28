Good news for Manchester United as Red Devils handed transfer boost in pursuit of £129M-rated target

Manchester United have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Napoli and Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

According to the Mirror, Man United have been linked with a move for Koulibaly for some time now, and it seems like the club have just been given a small boost in their pursuit of the player following words from Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti.

As per the Mirror, when speaking about Koulibaly, Ancelotti stated that “We don’t need to sell our best players. We can sign new players following our ideas. However, I am not going to block who wants to leave, I’ve never done it in my career.”

This comes as good news for United, as if Koulibaly wanted to leave the Italian giants in the summer, there wouldn’t be much standing in United’s way in their attempts to sign the player.

United could definitely do with a player of Koulibaly’s quality in their side, especially given the performances their defence have put in this year.

United have shown on numerous occasions that their defence just isn’t good enough for a side who should be challenging on all fronts year after year.

Players like Chris Smalling and Marcos Rojo clearly aren’t up the task of playing for a club as big as United, thus it’d make sense to see them make a move for a player like Koulibaly in the near future.

AOL have reported previously that Koulibaly is valued at €150M (£129M) by Ancelotti, a small price to pay for United, as this signing would almost certainly go a long way to solving their defensive incapabilities.