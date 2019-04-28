Jadon Sancho has been one of the best players in Europe this season, thus it’s no surprise to hear that some of the world’s biggest clubs are said to be after his signature.

The 19-year-old has scored 12 and assisted 19 in all competitions this year, simultaneously showing that he truly is the real deal.

As per the Mirror, Man United are weighing up a summer move for the winger, with the Red Devils set to have some pretty serious interest in the player this summer.

The Independent have also linked United with a move for Sancho, stating that any transfer for the winger would cost a minimum of £100M.

However, the club look set to fall short in any attempt they could make to sign the player if the words of Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc are anything to go off.

As per the Mirror, when speaking about Sancho to Sky Sports, Zorc said “We do not expect anything and we do not want anything, because he is on our plans. He will play for Borussia Dortmund next season. Nobody needs to get in touch.”

This news will be come as a big blow for United, as it seems to have quashed any chance the club had of signing the England international come the end of the season.

United could definitely do with a player like Sancho at the club to spice up their attack, an area of their side that has been somewhat disappointing this season.

Stars like Alexis Sanchez and Anthony Martial have failed to pull their weight this season, something that really means United need to dip into the transfer market this summer to bolster their options out wide.

The Red Devils are far from the goalscoring powerhouse that they used to be, and bringing in Sancho could go a long way to helping solve the club’s issues in attack.

However given Zorc’s words, it looks like the club are going to have to look elsewhere this summer….