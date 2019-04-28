Barcelona look set to lose one of their stars this summer, the ace has revealed his desire to find a new club in a bid to secure more playing time.

According to Goal via Ziggosport, goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen has revealed his desire to move to a new club this summer, the Dutchman currently plays second fiddle to Marc-Andre Ter Stegen but after turning 30 last week the stopper has got to the stage in his career where he needs first-team football.

Cillessen moved to Barcelona in the summer of 2016, replacing Claudio Bravo who moved to Manchester City. Cillessen has been Ernesto Valverde’s stopper for domestic cup competitions and Cillessen has always showed his shot-stopping talents when called upon.

During his three-year spell in Barcelona, Cillessen has won two La Liga tiles, two Copa Del Rey’s and also one Spanish Super Cup.

Here’s what Cillessen had to say on a potential transfer this summer:

“After this season I will go on vacation first and then I hope to find a new club to get more playing time.”

Cillessen has been a wonderful servant to Barcelona and given his service to the club there won’t be any ill feelings towards him from Barcelona’s fans, player and hierarchy.

Cillessen would be a handy signing for any of Europe’s elite that are in the market for a new first-choice goalkeeper.