Manchester United reportedly look to be one of the main contenders to seal the transfer of Real Madrid misfit James Rodriguez this summer.

The Colombia international is nearing the end of a two-year loan with Bayern Munich, and his future has been up in the air for some time.

Don Balon recently claimed Rodriguez was likely to be sold by Real Madrid for around £56m, with Arsenal at the front of the queue as Bayern chose not to keep him permanently.

The latest update from Don Balon, however, does not even mention Arsenal as one of the options for Rodriguez, instead saying the 27-year-old would prefer another chance at Real, while Manchester United and Inter Milan prepare to pounce in case he does leave Spain.

The Red Devils could perhaps do with a signing like Rodriguez as Juan Mata nears the end of his contract, though there’s no doubt he could also have done a fine job for Arsenal.

The Gunners urgently need upgrades on the likes of Alex Iwobi and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, while Mesut Ozil’s future at the Emirates Stadium looks in some doubt too after featuring less often under Unai Emery.

Still, it seems United are now one of the leading contenders for Rodriguez, and it would be exciting to see the South American in the Premier League.