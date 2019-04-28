Menu

Manchester United ready to smash transfer record by triggering star’s €120m buy-out clause

Manchester United are reportedly ready to pay the €120million required to trigger the buy-out clause of Benfica sensation Joao Felix.

The Portuguese wonderkid is enjoying a superb breakthrough season and has been linked with a host of big names ahead of the summer transfer window.

Benfica will be understandably keen to keep hold of Felix for as long as possible, but they could be in a tricky situation now as it seems Man Utd are serious about a deal.

According to Don Balon, the Red Devils will not be put off the 19-year-old’s €120m release clause, and now look prepared to pay that fee to win the race for his signature.

If they do bring in Felix for that fee, roughly £104m in sterling, that would smash their previous transfer record fee paid for Paul Pogba as he joined from Juventus in the summer of 2016.

According to BBC Sport‘s report at the time, Pogba cost £89m to bring in from Juve, but the transfer market has exploded since then with a flurry of huge fees, started off by Neymar’s 2017 move to Paris Saint-Germain.

