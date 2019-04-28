Manchester United playmaker Juan Mata became only the third Red Devils player to achieve this impressive feat after his opener today against former club Chelsea.

United opened the scoring in the 11th minute of the tie after some lovely play by former Chelsea players; Romelu Lukaku, Luke Shaw and Mata.

Check out Mata’s tidy finish to give United the lead here.

Mata will remember this goal for some time, not only did he score against his former club but he also managed to do so on his 31st birthday.

Mata joins Wayne Rooney and Anthony Martial in the exclusive club:

3 – Juan Mata is the third @ManUtd player to score a Premier League goal on his birthday, after Wayne Rooney (vs Arsenal in 2004) and Anthony Martial (vs Arsenal in 2018). Present. #MUNCHE — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 28, 2019

Mata’s crucial strike was only his second goal of the season, the attacking midfielder has had to wait nearly five months to hit the back of the net again for the Red Devils.

Mata will be hoping that his important goal today can earn him a renewed contract with United, the Spaniard’s current deal expires this summer.