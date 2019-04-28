Leicester and West Ham chasing transfer of Roma star with ace’s contract set to expire next summer

Leicester and West Ham are said to be interested in bringing Roma and Italy winger Stephan El-Shaarawy to the Premier League this summer.

According to the Sun, who are re-reporting a piece from Tutto Mercato, the Italian international could swap Roma for a Premier League side this summer, with his contract with the club set to expire next summer.

The report also states that both West Ham and Leicester are in the hunt for the 26-year-old, thus it looks like the two could be set to rival each other this summer in the race to sign the winger.

El-Shaarawy has been in decent form for Claudio Ranieri’s side this season, scoring 10 and assisting five in just Serie A, helping the club in their attempts to qualify for next season’s Champions League in the process.

El-Shaarawy has shown during his stints with both Roma and AC Milan that he has the ability to compete against some of the best teams Italy has to offer, a factor that means he should have no problem coming up against Premier League sides.

Both Leicester and West Ham could do with a player of El-Shaarawy’s quality in their side.

The Italian’s goalscoring prowess and dazzling dribbling would make him a handy player for either the Hammers or the Foxes to have.

Will El-Shaarawy end up swapping Italy for England this summer transfer window? We’ll just have to wait and see…