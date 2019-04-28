Liverpool set to face competition from Man City and Juventus in race for European hotshot should Reds reignite interest in summer

Liverpool look set to face competition from both Man City and Juventus in the race for Lyon ace Nabil Fekir, but only if the club reignite their interest in the player this summer.

As per the Mirror, who are re-reporting an unnamed article from L’Equipe, Liverpool are still keen on the Frenchman, which comes despite them failing to sign the player last summer.

It’s also noted that Juventus, as well as Man City, are interested in the player, thus it looks like the Reds will be facing some stiff competitions in the race for Fekir should they reignite their interest in him this summer.

Liverpool could really do with Fekir to bolster their attacking options ahead of next season, especially if Jurgen Klopp’s side fail to win the Premier League this year.

The Frenchman would give the Reds another dynamic option in attack, and would allow for Klopp to rest players like Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah later on in the season.

The French international has been brilliant for Lyon these past two seasons, scoring 27 assisting 12 in the league for the French outfit, helping them all but secure two top four finishes in the process.

Fekir has proven to be more than capable of competing against the best teams France has to offer, thus it shouldn’t be too difficult for the Frenchman should he end up sealing a move to the Premier League with Liverpool in the near future.