Liverpool set to rival Manchester United in race to seal transfer of £60M-rated forward

Liverpool look as if they’re set to rival Manchester United in the race to sign Lille and Ivory Coast forward Nicolas Pepe, who’s having a stunning campaign for the Ligue 1 outfit.

According to the Express, Pepe, who they state’s rated at £60M, has attracted interest from both Man United and Liverpool, as well as Chelsea, thus it looks like the race to sign the player in the summer is going to be a good one.

The report also states that United scouts have been impressed with Pepe this season, with the player himself reportedly ready to leave the French side this summer, news that will be good for both Liverpool and United to hear.

Pepe has been one of the most form players in the whole of Europe this season, thus it’s no surprise to hear that clubs like Liverpool and United are vying for his signature.

The Ivorian forward has managed to bag a total of 20 goals and 12 assist in 36 games in all competitions, with the player almost single-handedly dragging Lille into next season’s Champions League by the looks of things.

United could definitely do with a player like Pepe in their side, as the Red Devils have been struggling in front of goal a fair bit this season.

Players like Romelu Lukaku and Anthony Martial have been average at best this term, and United sealing a move for Pepe could be the signing the club need to get them back to their goalscoring best.

Will Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men have enough in them to beat Liverpool to Pepe’s signature this summer? Only time will tell…