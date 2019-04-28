‘Playing like a prime Iniesta’ – Manchester United star’s performance vs Chelsea has some fans shocked

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku is having a fine game for the Red Devils against Chelsea in today’s big Premier League six-pointer at Old Trafford.

The Belgium international isn’t on the score sheet so far, but has seemingly turned into a world class midfielder with some of his link-up play.

Oh, and he absolutely battered Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta when they met in a 1v1 situation on United’s left-hand side.

But, it’s his playmaking that’s earning Lukaku plaudits at half time, with the 25-year-old playing a delightful chip to Luke Shaw to set up the Juan Mata goal early on.

As well as that, Lukaku has generally drifted into dangerous areas by moving wide or dropping deep, showing a new side to his game after largely making a career for himself as an out-and-out goal-scorer.

These Man Utd fans are pretty surprised and impressed in equal measure as Lukaku bosses this game against Chelsea…

Lukaku playmaking like a prime Iniesta? What is going on? — Mandeep Kulyan (@One_Handeep) April 28, 2019

Romelu “iniesta” lukaku — Da Vinci ? (@Abdullahi_abba1) April 28, 2019

Lukaku in playmaker mode today and it's absolutely working out. — PogBoom (@Pau1Po6ba) April 28, 2019

Lukaku got some Iniesta in him pic.twitter.com/5LQdxQHB2u — ??NATO?? ?? (@hamstone_nato) April 28, 2019

Lukaku peak iniesta today man — R (@Futbol_Heritage) April 28, 2019

Lukaku slowly turning into prime iniesta ? — yus (@yxszf) April 28, 2019

Watching Lukaku out here being a better playmaker than Pogba … ? — Ko-Jo Cue (@KOJO_Cue) April 28, 2019

lukaku is a better playmaker than he is a goalscorer — coral (uh)reef (@muhduhreef) April 28, 2019