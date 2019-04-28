Manchester United players openly discussing star’s potential transfer to Real Madrid

Manchester United players have reportedly been talking and joking about Paul Pogba potentially sealing a transfer to Real Madrid.

The France international’s future has been up in the air for some time now, following another difficult season at Old Trafford.

United face an uphill struggle to finish in the top four this season and will end a second campaign in a row without silverware, while Pogba has also been some way off his best form individually.

According to AS, Pogba has asked about a transfer to Real Madrid, and this has even led to his team-mates openly joking about the situation, asking the 26-year-old not to forget about them when he moves and asking for invites to games at the Bernabeu.

This will not go down well with United fans, who will already be questioning the focus and attitude of this squad of players after a major slump in form in recent games.

Pogba’s mentality has also been under the microscope for some time, so the fact that he’s seemingly allowing this situation to distract both him and the rest of the United team is not a good look at all.