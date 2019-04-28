Manchester United star makes decision on Arsenal transfer

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly is reportedly not keen on sealing a transfer away from the club this summer amid interest from Arsenal.

The Ivory Coast international has not been at his best at Old Trafford in recent times, but despite reported interest from Arsenal and Lyon, he wants to stay and fight for his future at the club, according to the Manchester Evening News.

It remains to be seen if Man Utd will realistically give Bailly too many more chances, with the club repeatedly linked with big-name signings in defence ahead of this summer.

ESPN have linked the Red Devils with the likes of Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly and Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane, and if someone like that does come in, it will surely spell the end of Bailly’s MUFC career.

Still, United fans will probably be pleased to hear that Bailly himself is not keen on moving on and potentially strengthening a top four rival like Arsenal.

Bailly impressed when he first joined from Villarreal and could still fulfil that potential at United if given the chance, and it’s certainly believable that he could improve elsewhere.