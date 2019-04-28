Video: Manchester United warned about dropping David de Gea following Chelsea blunder

Pundits have warned Manchester United about dropping David de Gea after his latest blunder in the draw with Chelsea.

The Spain international is on a rotten run of form at the moment, having made costly errors leading to goals in recent defeats to Barcelona and Manchester City, as well as against Chelsea today.

"If you leave him out, you lose him forever" @GNev2, @AlexScott and Graeme Souness look at David De Gea's standing at #MUFC More: https://t.co/oN9kFS5xha pic.twitter.com/rODv8UiSiC — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 28, 2019

De Gea, however, remains a big name and would surely still have top clubs queuing up for him if he found himself out of the picture at Old Trafford.

That’s the view of Graeme Souness in the video above from Sky Sports, with his fellow pundits agreeing with him.

The Sun recently claimed Paris Saint-Germain were preparing a £60million bid for De Gea this summer.