Manchester United on worse run under Solskjaer than at any point under Mourinho

Manchester United are currently on a winless run of four games in all competitions, with their draw against Chelsea today following a dire run of three consecutive defeats.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side went ahead early on against Chelsea at Old Trafford today, but another David de Gea error lead to a Marcos Alonso goal shortly before half time.

This was at least a slight improvement on the club’s previous outings, with United losing 3-0 to Barcelona, 4-0 to Everton and then 2-0 to Manchester City before today.

According to Opta, this means Man Utd are now on their worst run in all competitions since 2015 – before Jose Mourinho took over.

4 – Manchester United haven’t won any of their last four games across all competitions (D1 L3) – they haven’t had a longer winless run since December 2015 (eight games). Stalled. #MUNCHE pic.twitter.com/ypJiQjXLYk — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 28, 2019

The Portuguese got off to a terrible start at MUFC this season, leading to the club sacking him and replacing him with Solskjaer in December.

But as time goes on, many will start to wonder if he was actually that bad after all.

Despite his obvious flaws, Mourinho never got the Red Devils performing quite as badly as they are at the moment, with Solskjaer lucky he’s a club legend from his playing days as it’s sure to buy him a bit more time.