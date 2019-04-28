Romelu Lukaku is in the mood today as Manchester United lead and dominate Chelsea in their Premier League clash at Old Trafford.

Watch the video below as the Belgium international gets into a 1v1 situation with Cesar Azpilicueta and genuinely barges him into the pitch-side photographers.

Romelu Lukaku just sent Azpilicueta back to Spain ?? pic.twitter.com/CP1oMM86f6 — Red Devil Bible (@RedDevilBible) April 28, 2019

This is incredible strength by Lukaku, but it’s a tad embarrassing for a top defender like Azpilicueta.

United fans enjoyed it, and they’ll be hoping to see more of this from Lukaku in particular after a bit of a quiet season…

Lukaku absolutely smashing Azpilicueta ? literally hit him so hard you could hear the thud from space. — 'Drawty' (@DrawtyDevil) April 28, 2019

Azpilicueta just got yeeted by lukaku — Harry Forster (@harryforster18) April 28, 2019

For a second I thought Lukaku bodied Azpilicueta out of the stadium ????? — Han Solo (@Dante_Silva28) April 28, 2019

Lukaku just sent Azpilicueta to another dimension. #MUNCHE pic.twitter.com/6yrGO2I1Zj — Stephen Patten (@StevePatten) April 28, 2019