Menu

Video: Man United star Lukaku nearly barges Chelsea star out of the stadium during 1v1

Chelsea FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Romelu Lukaku is in the mood today as Manchester United lead and dominate Chelsea in their Premier League clash at Old Trafford.

Watch the video below as the Belgium international gets into a 1v1 situation with Cesar Azpilicueta and genuinely barges him into the pitch-side photographers.

Lukaku body checks Azpilicueta from r/soccer

This is incredible strength by Lukaku, but it’s a tad embarrassing for a top defender like Azpilicueta.

United fans enjoyed it, and they’ll be hoping to see more of this from Lukaku in particular after a bit of a quiet season…

More Stories Cesar Azpilicueta Romelu Lukaku