Manchester City eyeing up transfer of Premier League ace, swoop could set club back £90M

Manchester City are said to be eyeing up a summer swoop for Leicester City and England star Harry Maguire, a player who the club may have to break a world record to sign.

Maguire has been in good for the Foxes this term, with the former Hull man impressing fans with his displays for Brendan Rodgers’ side.

And this form looks to have caught the eye of Man City, as the Sun are stating that Pep Guardiola’s side are weighing up a move for the 26-year-old.

However, the Sun also note that Leicester are reluctant to sell the player, thus the Citizens may need to pay as much as £90M to bring him to the Etihad, a fee that would be a world record total for a defender, topping the £75M Liverpool paid for Virgil Van Dijk (fee as per the Sun).

City have one of the strongest defences in the league, however given the fact that both Nicolas Otamendi and Vincent Kompany are both in their 30’s, it seems wise for the club to be targeting a centre back this summer.

Maguire’s calmness on the ball and ability to play out from the back would see him fit in well at Man City, and the England international’s aerial presence would also give the club an extra threat from set pieces.

But, whether this is worth forking out as much as £90M for, remains to be seen…