Manchester United’s season has hit a new low following their draw with Chelsea today, the Red Devils have a shocking record against their ‘big six’ rivals.

This afternoon’s clash between the Red Devils and the Blues was the last meeting between any of the ‘big six’ teams this season, a table revealing the points that the ‘big six’ have won against their rivals this season doesn’t bode well for United fans.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are bottom of the mini-league with just seven points won against their top six rivals.

Check out the ‘big six’ mini-league below:

The Premier League 'Big Six' mini-table of the 2018/19 season: 1??Man City (25)

2??Liverpool (19)

3??Arsenal (12)

4??Chelsea (12)

5??Spurs (7)

6??Man Utd (7) pic.twitter.com/eq8yTLlsAM — Coral (@Coral) April 28, 2019

With the exception of title challengers Manchester City and Liverpool, the rest of the ‘big six’ should be ashamed of their performances against their rivals. Just to put things into context, seventh-placed Wolves have accrued 16 points against the Premier League’s big boys, this puts them above Arsenal, Chelsea, Spurs and United.

United won’t get away with falling short in so many big games next season, but before that, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a massive rebuild on his hands this summer. United need to show some of the players with big ego’s the door this summer.