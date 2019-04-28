Manchester United starter could be sold this summer despite signing new contract just months ago

Manchester United star Ashley Young could be sold by the club this summer despite penning a new deal with the club just months ago.

This is according to the Sun, who also state that club’s manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, is keen to sign as many as six new players this summer, and thus, some current players will have to leave in order to make room for them, and it looks like one of these players could be Young.

We’re sure a lot of United fans will be happy to see Young leave should he end up sealing a move away this summer, especially given his recent downturn in form.

The 33-year-old has come under heavy criticism from fans and pundits alike in recent weeks, something that aligns with his recent run of poor performances for the club.

The Englishman has been one of United’s worst performers as of late, and it looks like Young could face the consequences of this at the end of the season.

The Sun state that Young only recently signed a new deal with the club just two months ago, a decision that looks to be a bad one given his performances in recent times.

If Young were to leave, it’ll be interesting to see which club is willing to bite the bullet and sign him given the fact that it looks like the winger is well past his best.