Video: These Man United fans stunned by star’s behaviour during warm-up at Old Trafford

Some Manchester United fans noticed Anthony Martial’s total lack of a warm-up for today’s Premier League clash against Chelsea.
The France international can be seen in the video below doing absolutely nothing and simply standing around in the middle of the pitch while his team-mates train and get ready.
Martial working hard in the warm up pic.twitter.com/8H9k6MlDDt
— Paul S (@paulsherlock69) April 28, 2019
Martial ended up being an unused sub for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side in their 1-1 draw with Chelsea, but with a warm-up like this that’s hardly surprising.
Also unsurprising was that the Man Utd fans who noticed this were not at all impressed with the player and his bizarre antics…
Absolute disgrace get rid
— Reddevilkeane16 (@reddevilkeane16) April 28, 2019
Get out you lazy sod.
— RyanJ84 (@pgpfc0406) April 28, 2019
He really is a lazy bastard.
— Clarence J. Boddicker (@boddicker667) April 28, 2019
He’s been a fucking joke since that contract got signed
— John Fallon (@faldog86) April 28, 2019
He’s such a clown on times. No wonder he stayed parked on the bench today.
— Phillip Mehegan (@prmehegan) April 28, 2019