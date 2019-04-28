Video: These Man United fans stunned by star’s behaviour during warm-up at Old Trafford

Some Manchester United fans noticed Anthony Martial’s total lack of a warm-up for today’s Premier League clash against Chelsea.

The France international can be seen in the video below doing absolutely nothing and simply standing around in the middle of the pitch while his team-mates train and get ready.

Martial working hard in the warm up pic.twitter.com/8H9k6MlDDt — Paul S (@paulsherlock69) April 28, 2019

Martial ended up being an unused sub for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side in their 1-1 draw with Chelsea, but with a warm-up like this that’s hardly surprising.

Also unsurprising was that the Man Utd fans who noticed this were not at all impressed with the player and his bizarre antics…

Absolute disgrace get rid — Reddevilkeane16 (@reddevilkeane16) April 28, 2019

Get out you lazy sod. — RyanJ84 (@pgpfc0406) April 28, 2019

He really is a lazy bastard. — Clarence J. Boddicker (@boddicker667) April 28, 2019

He’s been a fucking joke since that contract got signed — John Fallon (@faldog86) April 28, 2019