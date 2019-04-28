Video: Juan Mata shows he’s a class act with heartfelt defence of Man United team-mate David de Gea

Manchester United star Juan Mata showed his class with a heartfelt defence of team-mate David de Gea following the 1-1 draw with Chelsea.
De Gea once again struggled and made a dreadful error for Man Utd, with the Spain international spilling an Antonio Rudiger shot and allowing Marcos Alonso an easy equaliser.
Juan Mata sticking up for David de Gea after Man Utd 1-1 Chelsea.
Still, despite De Gea’s poor form, Mata gave a strong defence of his fellow countryman, saying he backs him 100% and believes he’ll come back with the right attitude to get back to his best.
The former Atletico Madrid ‘keeper has been a terrific servant for United in his Premier League career, and many fans will probably continue to back him for a while even if he does cost them a few points.
However, genuine questions may soon need to be asked about his levels now as he may well be past his peak after a long career at the highest level.